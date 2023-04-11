Deputy President Office announces key appointments

The Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday announced key appointments to ensure that he effectively fulfils his mandate.

Following a swearing-in ceremony in March, a transitional period took place involving a handover process, particularly on the delegated responsibilities that the Deputy President would inherit from his predecessor as delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Deputy President has been tasked with leading Government Business in the National Assembly, fast-tracking land reform, championing the South African National AIDS Council, and promoting social cohesion among Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and Military Veterans, among others.

“To achieve these objectives, the Office of the Deputy President supports the Deputy President in his Constitutional responsibility of assisting the President in the execution of the functions of government.

“A well-capacitated office with technical skills to achieve the objectives of government will ensure that the Deputy President is able to effectively fulfil his mandate,” the statement read.

In terms of the administration of the Office of the Deputy President, former Acting Director-General at the Gauteng Provincial government Mduduzi Mbada will Head the Office of the Deputy President.

Melene Rossouw, who will lead the Personal Support and Advisory Services, will also support the Deputy President.

In addition, Vukani Mde will take on the role of a Spokesperson and Communication, while Lerato Ntsangani will handle Strategy and Special Projects.

Meanwhile, several individuals will form the advisory team of the Deputy President.

These include the former Head of Communication in the African National Congress (ANC) as Political Advisor Keith Khoza, former Presidential Spokesperson as International Relations Advisor Mukoni Ratshitanga, Specialist on cities and former government communicator as Strategy and Spatial Transformation Advisor Tshilidzi Ratshitanga.

Deputy President Mashatile has retained former Deputy President David Mabuza’s two advisors, Madala Masuku who will advise the Deputy President on Service Delivery and the District Development Model and Thulani Mdakane who will counsel him on Land Reform and Social Cohesion.

The Deputy President’s delegations are:

• Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, in terms of section 91(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

• Leading government effort to fast-track land reform and the coordination of government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support

• Implement rapid response interventions on service delivery and trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots

• Assist the President in the rollout of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns

• Lead the South African National AIDS Council and the country’s integrated response to the challenges facing HIV and AIDS

• Special envoy on South Sudan and leading peace missions on the continent as required.

• Lead the Human Resources Development Council of South Africa and foster collaboration between government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy.

• Promote social cohesion initiatives with a particular focus on Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as Military Veterans.

• Chair the governance, State capacity, and institutional development as well as the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cabinet Committees

The Presidency has stressed that all appointments are subject to public service and administration processes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)