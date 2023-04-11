Left Menu

Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:24 IST
Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old labourer fell to death from the first floor of an under construction mall in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Global Square Mall on Monday afternoon, when the victim was fixing a steel grill on the first floor and he slipped and fell, an official said.

The victim Indal Bharati Pancham Gautam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023