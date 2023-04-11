Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur

A 25-year-old labourer fell to death from the first floor of an under construction mall in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Global Square Mall on Monday afternoon, when the victim was fixing a steel grill on the first floor and he slipped and fell, an official said.

The victim Indal Bharati Pancham Gautam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

