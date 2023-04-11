Left Menu

Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

An offence has been registered against an 18-year-old man for allegedly stalking a girl armed with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday. The police were subsequently informed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:31 IST
Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against an 18-year-old man for allegedly stalking a girl armed with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday. Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said.

The accused came to the victim's house armed with a sharp weapon on Monday night and started verbally abusing her, he said. The police were subsequently informed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023