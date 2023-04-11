Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

An offence has been registered against an 18-year-old man for allegedly stalking a girl armed with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday. Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said.

The accused came to the victim's house armed with a sharp weapon on Monday night and started verbally abusing her, he said. The police were subsequently informed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, the official said.

