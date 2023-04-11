Left Menu

Bodies of mother-son duo found in well in Rajasthan; husband booked

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:37 IST
Bodies of a woman and her toddler son tied to her waist were found inside a well at an agriculture field belonging to her in-laws in Jhalawar district on Tuesday, police said. ''A case of murder and cruelty has been registered against her absconding husband Ramvilas Dangi on the complaint of the woman's parents,'' Bhupendra Sharma, SHO, Raipur police station said. The victims have been identified as Rekha Kumari (23), a native of Madhya Pradesh, and her son, Kartik (3), he said. The incident was reported from Bajrangpura village after the woman's in-laws spotted the bodies floating in the well at their agriculture field. The family told police that Rekha, Ramvilas and their son were away and were not seen in the village since the last few days. ''Acting on the complaint of Rekha's parents, the FIR was registered against Ramvilas under IPC sections 498 (A) (harassment of women), 302 (murder) and 304 (B) (dowry death),'' Sharma said. The SHO said the bodies were handed over to the woman's parents after post-mortem. The matter is being probed, he added.

