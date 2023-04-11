Kerala HC stays NGT order imposing Rs 100 Cr fine on Cochin corporation

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the National Green Tribunal order imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on Cochin Corporation over the Brahmapuram waste plant fire. The High Court granted an interim stay for eight weeks and directed the District Collector and the Corporation Secretary to apprise it of the situation on May 2.

The court said it would continue monitoring the situation at Brahmapuram. The case will be heard next on May 23. The Brahmapuram waste plant caught fire on March 2 and the authorities were able to extinguish it only on March 12. The port city of Kochi was blanketed in toxic smoke due to the fire during that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)