Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed 'ironclad' US support in phone call

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv's effort to win the war with Russia and rejected attempts to cast doubt on its military capacity.

The minister, Dmytro Kuleba, made the comment after a recent Washington Post report detailed a bleak assessment by U.S. intelligence officials of Kyiv's potential to retake Russian-occupied territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)