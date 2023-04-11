Left Menu

Odisha: 2 killed, 6 injured in road accident in mine area

PTI | Sundargarh | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:41 IST
Odisha: 2 killed, 6 injured in road accident in mine area
At least two persons, including a deputy manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) died and six others were injured after an excavator hit an SUV in a mine area in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said.

The accident took place when they were returning home in the SUV after completion of their duty hours.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Oram, deputy manager (Mining), and Umakant Patel, MCL said in a statement.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Apart from the police, the MCL has also initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

