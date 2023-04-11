FACTBOX-How Russia plans to use technology to crack down on draft dodgers

Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history as it seeks to tighten up the system it has used to expand its military forces in Ukraine and crack down on draft dodgers.

Here are some key facts about how Russia drafts soldiers and what it is planning to change and why. HOW RUSSIAN MEN ARE CURRENTLY DRAFTED

One year's military service in Russia is compulsory for all men aged from 18-27. The authorities would like to change that age-range from 21-30. Annual conscription takes place twice a year - in the spring and autumn. One-off mobilisations can also be announced - like one announced last year that recruited over 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine - targeting men in a much wider age range. Under the current system, men targeted by military recruiters are hand delivered paper summons in person at their registered addresses or sometimes at their place of work. They must personally sign a document to confirm their receipt.

The papers order them to report to a specific enlistment office by a certain date. However, military recruiters and police officers have sometimes struggled to deliver such papers or locate people and do not always have their target's latest home address.

HOW WILL MEN BE DRAFTED IN FUTURE? Under the new plan, Russian men will start receiving draft papers by registered post and via their personal account on the "Gosuslugi" online public services portal - the same site used to book doctor appointments or manage state pensions.

The old system of delivering papers in person will also remain in place. The new rules will apply both to conscripts and to men who are targeted in one-off mobilisation campaigns. An online call-up will have legal force from the moment it is delivered to someone's personal account, regardless of whether the account holder has seen it or not.

If for some reason the summons cannot be delivered electronically, it will be deemed served seven days after its publication in a newly-created "register of summonses." HOW WILL RUSSIA DEAL WITH DRAFT DODGERS?

Once the electronic summons is served under the new legislation men who fail to show up at the military enlistment office by the required date will be automatically banned from travelling abroad. The ban will be indefinite - until the individual reports to a military enlistment office.

The details of everyone banned from leaving the country will be stored in a "unified register of military records" to which border guards will have access. If someone dodges the draft, the authorities will be empowered to take tougher measures such as imposing a driving ban, a ban on taking out loans and mortgages, and restrictions on receiving certain state benefits and payments.

In addition, criminal liability for evading conscription will remain in place. Russian citizens currently face a two-year prison sentence for evading military service.

