SC asks Centre to provide service records to ED staffer but refuses to concur with HC view that non-supply is human rights issue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to provide the service record and other details sought by an employee of the Enforcement Directorate so he could agitate his case for promotion.

An apex court bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar disposed of the Centre's appeal against an order of the Delhi High Court which had said non-supply of service records under the Right to Information Act to employees of investigative or intelligence agencies on ground of exemption amounted to violation of their human rights. The Supreme Court passed the order after observing it did not concur with the high court's view that denial of such information amounted to violation of human rights of an employee of probe agencies.

''We do not approve the reasoning of the High Court that non-supply of service records to an employee of probe agencies is an human rights issue. However, we are leaving the question of law open,'' the bench said and directed the government to provide the copies of seniority list in respect of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) since 1991 and proposals for promotion of LDCs placed before the Departmental Promotion Committee to an ED employee. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said intelligence agencies and investigating agencies are exempted under section 24 of the RTI Act from disclosing any records. He said the high court's order will have wider ramifications as it will be cited by employees of probe and intelligence agencies in every other case. ''Suppose there are some adverse remarks made in service record of an employee of intelligence agency, then it may have repercussions on the national security of the country,'' he said.

The Centre had challenged a March 22, 2022 order of the Delhi High Court asking the Enforcement Directorate to furnish the information sought by the employee.

''In the opinion of this Court, the employees of a security establishment cannot be deprived of their fundamental and legal rights just because they work in an intelligence and security establishment. To hold so would amount to holding that those who serve in these organizations have no human rights,'' the high court had said. It said it is a settled law that employees have a legitimate expectation of promotion and it is not the case of the Centre that its employees and officers cannot file legal proceedings to air their grievances with regard to service conditions and wrongful denial of promotions.

''The intent of service jurisprudence at the level of any establishment/organization is to promote peace and harmony and at the level of the society, the objective is to promote human rights. If employees of an establishment cannot agitate their grievances before judicial forums, these organizations/ establishments may become autocratic,'' it had said. It said in the present case, non-supply of the information/ documents is a human rights violation as in the absence of the same the employee would not be able to agitate the right to promotion.

