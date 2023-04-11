Left Menu

Woman raped by auto driver in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:00 IST
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an auto driver here, police said on Tuesday According to a complaint filed by the victim, she along with other co-workers used to take an auto to travel to and fro from their home to the factory they worked in, they said.

On Sunday, after dropping off her colleague, auto driver Amit forcibly took the woman to his home and raped her, police said.

"When I resisted he threatened me and fled after dropping me opposite my home," the woman said in her complaint.

An FIR was registered against the driver under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday. The woman's medical examination confirmed sexual assault, police said.

"We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon", said inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Shivaji Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

