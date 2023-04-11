Left Menu

AAP leader Satyender Jain moves court seeking transfer of two CBI, ED cases against him

AAP leader Satyender Jain has moved a Delhi court seeking transfer of two cases lodged against him by the CBI and the ED for alleged corruption and money laundering to another judge.Jain informed Special Judge Vikas Dhull, hearing both the cases, on Tuesday that he has filed applications before Principal District and Sessions Judge for transfer of the cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:10 IST
AAP leader Satyender Jain moves court seeking transfer of two CBI, ED cases against him
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Satyender Jain has moved a Delhi court seeking transfer of two cases lodged against him by the CBI and the ED for alleged corruption and money laundering to another judge.

Jain informed Special Judge Vikas Dhull, hearing both the cases, on Tuesday that he has filed applications before Principal District and Sessions Judge for transfer of the cases. The Principal District judge has stayed the proceedings in the corruption case filed by the CBI till May 4, when he is scheduled to hear the arguments on the application, while he is likely to hear a similar application in the ED's money laundering case on April 13. Jain requested Special Judge Dhull to adjourn the matter "to see the outcome of said transfer applications". On court's query, ED's Special Public Prosecutor confirmed receiving the advance copy of the application in the money laundering matter. The court, thereafter, adjourned the proceedings. The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi during February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023