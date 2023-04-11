Left Menu

World Bank board to interview US nominee Banga in early May, sources say

The World Bank's executive board will conduct a formal interview with Ajay Banga, the U.S. nominee to success David Malpass as president of the multilateral development bank, in early May, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The World Bank Group's executive board last month said it will consider only Banga to be the development lender's next president, as no other candidates were nominated.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:11 IST
World Bank board to interview US nominee Banga in early May, sources say

The World Bank's executive board will conduct a formal interview with Ajay Banga, the U.S. nominee to success David Malpass as president of the multilateral development bank, in early May, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Malpass informed the board on Tuesday that his last day would be June 1, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has championed reforms at the World Bank to free up funds to help developing countries address climate change, fragility and other crises, told Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday that having the right leadership at the bank was critical. Banga, the former chief executive of Mastercard, "has the right leadership and management skills, background, and financial expertise to lead the World Bank at a critical moment in its history," she said.

"He has a keen understanding of the economic opportunities present in developing countries that will serve him well if he's selected," she said at the start of a meeting with Sitharaman. The World Bank Group's executive board last month said it will consider only Banga to be the development lender's next president, as no other candidates were nominated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023