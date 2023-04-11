J&K Police busts prostitution racket in Srinagar

Police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket in Nowgam area of the city, arresting three people and detaining two customers and a sex worker.

''Investigation in Chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of Charlipora Nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained (all locals),'' police said in a tweet.

Last week, police busted a sex racket in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of the city and arrested two men who were operating a prostitution ring in a rented house.

The duo was later booked under the Public Safety Act.

