After communal violence, uneasy calm in Chhattisgarh village

An uneasy calm prevailed on the streets of Biranpur and adjoining areas on Tuesday, three days after a bout of communal violence claimed a life.

While one person died in the violence on April 8, two bodies were found in an adjoining village on Tuesday though it was not clear if these deaths were connected to the earlier incident.

In Biranpur, shops remained closed and people preferred to stay indoors.

Police have set up three check-points along the 15 km-stretch of road between Saja town and Biranpur in Bemetara district. Except government officials, police and mediapersons, nobody is being allowed to enter the area.

In the village, which is located on the banks of a rivulet and has a population of around 1500, every street is being guarded by the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and police.

Communal violence erupted in Biranpur, located around 110 km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, on April 8 allegedly after a fight between school children.

Bhuneshwar Sahu (22) was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

On Tuesday police recovered the bodies Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Biranpur, with injuries on their heads a few km away from the village.

The administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which bars assembly of four or more people in the area.

Two policemen have been deployed outside Bhuneshwar Sahu's house. Journalists were allowed to enter only after obtaining permission from senior officials and verification of identity.

"We want neither financial assistance nor a job. We only want punishment for the murderers of my brother,'' said Krishna Sahu, the younger brother of the deceased, talking to PTI.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday announced that the kin of the deceased will be given a government job and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh.

Right-wing organizations had called for a state-wide bandh on Monday in protest. A large number of BJP workers were stopped from heading towards Biranpur 10 km outside the village.

During the bandh, a house outside Biranpur was set on fire by a mob while some protestors allegedly pelted stones on a passenger bus at the New Bus stand in capital Raipur.

Officials confirmed that the house that was burnt on Monday belonged to Rahim who was found dead along with his son Idul on Tuesday.

Idul is survived by his five-year-old son and mother and his second wife. His first wife had died earlier.

"Prima facie it seems the Rahim and Idul died of head injuries but a detailed post-mortem report is awaited. We are yet to establish whether it was connected to the earlier incident (of violence) or it was a standalone incident. The incident took place far from the road, around 7 km from where police were deployed," Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

"The situation is definitely delicate in the village and we hope that it will come to normalcy soon....The district administration and police have been taking help of villagers and religious groups and they are cooperating as nobody wants conflict," he said.

On rumors of four or five persons missing, Elesela said, ''We have carried out a detailed count. No one has so far complained about missing people. Probably some villagers left for neighbouring villages after the clash. We are investigating it.'' According to villagers, such kind of communal violence was never seen in the village.

"The village has around 1200 registered voters and around 300 of them are Muslims. Muslims have been living in the village for several years but such kind of communal violence had never happened. We exchanged greetings and gifts during both Hindu and Muslim festivals and had cordial relations,'' said a local man.

Tensions started brewing in the village after two women from Sahu families married Muslim men, he claimed.

The latest marriage took place in January this year following which the Sarva Hindu Samaj held a convention in the village to discuss the `measures to prevent interfaith marriages', he said.

The April 8 violence was the fallout of a petty fight between school children from the two communities and no one expected that it will escalate into communal violence, the man said. ''We are extremely pained,'' he added.

