Man sentenced to life imprisonment for burning wife to death

The Ganjam district and sessions court Tuesday sentenced a person to life imprisonment after convicting him for burning his wife to death about six years ago.

S Simanchal Patra had poured petrol on his 27-year-old wife and set her fire at their rented house at Godabarish Nagar on May 22, 2017.

The woman had succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Judge Ananda Chandra Behera also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Failure to pay the fine will entail rigorous imprisonment for six more months for Patra.

The sentence was awarded by the court after recording the statements of 28 witnesses and examining the medical reports as well as the dying declaration of the woman which was recorded by the police in the presence of the magistrate.

The man was arrested on the day of the incident and has been lodged in the jail since then.

