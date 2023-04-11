Akanksha Dubey's death: Mother wants case be transferred from Sarnath police station

The mother of Bhojpuri actress Akansha Dubey on Tuesday requested the Varanasi police commissioner and a court here to transfer the probe into her daughter's death from Sarnath police station, suspecting tampering with evidence.

Akanksha Dubey, a popular Bhojpuri actress, was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a stole. Dubey, a native of Bhadohi district, had gone to Varanasi for a movie shoot and was staying in the hotel.

Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, the lawyer of Akansha's mother Madhu Dubey, said a letter has been sent to the police commissioner and also the court.

Madhu Dubey alleged that following the death of her daughter, the police lodged a case of suicide even though she claimed that the actress was killed. She also suspected foul play in the probe being conducted by the Sarnath police station and demanded that CCTV footage of the hotel, where her daughter stayed, should be kept in court custody.

Police have arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting her suicide. A look-out notice had been issued against Singh and his brother Sanjay after Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath area around a fortnight ago. Both were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the actress's mother.

Tripathi has raised questions over the post-mortem report and said he is seeking the advice of medical experts, based on which, he will prepare questions for the police.

Tripathi had last week demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter. He also alleged that Akanksha Dubey's body was ''forcibly cremated'' despite her mother's insistence that the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and were not paying her for her work, the lawyer had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)