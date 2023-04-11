Left Menu

Akanksha Dubey's death: Mother wants case be transferred from Sarnath police station

The mother of Bhojpuri actress Akansha Dubey on Tuesday requested the Varanasi police commissioner and a court here to transfer the probe into her daughters death from Sarnath police station, suspecting tampering with evidence.Akanksha Dubey, a popular Bhojpuri actress, was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:16 IST
Akanksha Dubey's death: Mother wants case be transferred from Sarnath police station
  • Country:
  • India

The mother of Bhojpuri actress Akansha Dubey on Tuesday requested the Varanasi police commissioner and a court here to transfer the probe into her daughter's death from Sarnath police station, suspecting tampering with evidence.

Akanksha Dubey, a popular Bhojpuri actress, was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a stole. Dubey, a native of Bhadohi district, had gone to Varanasi for a movie shoot and was staying in the hotel.

Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, the lawyer of Akansha's mother Madhu Dubey, said a letter has been sent to the police commissioner and also the court.

Madhu Dubey alleged that following the death of her daughter, the police lodged a case of suicide even though she claimed that the actress was killed. She also suspected foul play in the probe being conducted by the Sarnath police station and demanded that CCTV footage of the hotel, where her daughter stayed, should be kept in court custody.

Police have arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad for allegedly abetting her suicide. A look-out notice had been issued against Singh and his brother Sanjay after Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath area around a fortnight ago. Both were booked under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the actress's mother.

Tripathi has raised questions over the post-mortem report and said he is seeking the advice of medical experts, based on which, he will prepare questions for the police.

Tripathi had last week demanded a probe by the CBI or CB-CID into the matter. He also alleged that Akanksha Dubey's body was ''forcibly cremated'' despite her mother's insistence that the cremation should happen only after the post-mortem report arrives.

Many known people in the Bhojpuri industry were exploiting Dubey and were not paying her for her work, the lawyer had alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023