Left Menu

Soccer-Monaco's Ben Yedder gets suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

French national Ben Yedder, who played for Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, failed to pay his taxes on time in 2017, according to the court document dated March 9 and disclosed on Tuesday. Following a request from tax authorities in 2019, the striker paid 225,323 euros in back taxes but did not include interest received as income from movable capital and failed to declare a sponsorship contract with Adidas, the document said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:20 IST
Soccer-Monaco's Ben Yedder gets suspended prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain

A Spanish court has given AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder a six-month suspended prison sentence and fined him 133,799 euros ($145,961) for tax offences during his time as a Sevilla player, court documents showed on Tuesday. In Spain, prison sentences under two years for non-violent crimes rarely require a defendant without previous convictions to serve jail time.

The sentence was agreed in a plea deal between Ben Yedder's defence, the prosecutor and the state attorney who represented tax authorities. French national Ben Yedder, who played for Sevilla between 2016 and 2019, failed to pay his taxes on time in 2017, according to the court document dated March 9 and disclosed on Tuesday.

Following a request from tax authorities in 2019, the striker paid 225,323 euros in back taxes but did not include interest received as income from movable capital and failed to declare a sponsorship contract with Adidas, the document said. Ben Yedder later paid 51,007 euros to include those items plus interest.

Players such as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Lionel Messi or Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa have also faced tax cases in Spain. They all agreed to settle by paying large fines. ($1 = 0.9167 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023