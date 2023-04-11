Louisville shooter legally purchased rifle -police

The 23-year-old bank employee who shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday legally purchased the rifle, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The gun used to carry out the attack was bought at a local dealership on April 4, the chief said.

