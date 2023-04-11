Northern Ireland police recover suspected pipe bombs
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:37 IST
Police in Northern Ireland said on Tuesday they had recovered four suspected pipe bombs from a cemetery in Creggan near Derry, Northern Ireland following a public safety operation.
The statement comes hours before U.S. President Joe Biden is due to arrive in the country.
