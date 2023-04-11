Left Menu

Excellent performance by public servants must be encouraged: President Ruto

The President noted that a commitment to go an extra mile will ensure effective delivery of services to Kenyans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:08 IST
Excellent performance by public servants must be encouraged: President Ruto
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto has said excellent performance by public servants must be encouraged and rewarded.

 

He said the culture of suppressing high performance is primitive and has no place in any democracy.

The President noted that a commitment to go an extra mile will ensure effective delivery of services to Kenyans.

“We must motivate, reinforce and support high performance,” he said.

He was speaking on Tuesday during the release of the Evaluation of the Performance of Ministries, State corporations and Tertiary Institutions Report for 2021/2022.

The President noted that the Government was committed to institutionalising performance management so that “we can experience considerable improvement in public service delivery”.

He added that the institutionalisation of performance management in government will be further anchored in a policy framework.

To promote efficiency, promptness and transparency, the Head of State said progress is being made in developing the government online performance contracting information system.

He observed that the Government will ensure completion of viable, budgeted for and already commenced projects.

“This will be done before we embark on new ones.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet and Principal Secretaries among other public servants attended the ceremony.

Mr Gachagua said a vibrant and motivated public service was key to delivery of services.

“A vibrant and motivated public service is good for the prosperity of the country,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Mudavadi said strengthening devolution was part of efforts to ensure efficient service delivery. 

He said it was the duty of public servants to facilitate the implementation of government programmes.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil new and improved 'skinny donut' black hole image; Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's 'amazing' power and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil new and improved 'skinny donut' blac...

 Global
2
NASA's Curiosity rover receives major software update; can now drive faster on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover receives major software update; can now drive faster ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's bowel disease drug; Exclusive-China out of UN's wildlife survey for pandemic controls - source and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's bowel disease dr...

 Global
4
Infosys: Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% operating margins

Infosys: Industry leading FY23 revenue growth of 15.4% with healthy 21.0% op...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023