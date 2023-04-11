Left Menu

Atiq Ahmad's sister files application in court to surrender in Umeshah Pal murder case

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:12 IST
Ayesha Noori, sister of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, on Tuesday filed an application to surrender in a court here in the case of murder of witness Umesh Pal and his two security personnel District government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said the court will hear her application on April 13.

The application for surrender has been filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam, he said.

Ahmad and Noori are among the accused in the February 24 killing of Umesh Pal, a witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel Dhoomanganj police station has been asked to give its report during the hearing.

Also on Tuesday, a police team from Uttar Pradesh left with Atiq Ahmad from Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat for Prayagraj by road in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

