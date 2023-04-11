Court refuses pre-arrest bail to NCP's Hasan Mushrif in ED case, gives protection from arrest till Apr 14

A court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case.

The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, however, granted an interim protection from arrest to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader for three days.

Mushrif was suppressing ''material facts" necessary for the investigation, and being an influential person he might "influence witnesses" and "tamper with evidence", judge M G Deshpande said in the order.

The MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur had served as rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Mushrif had moved the special court stating that he apprehended arrest under the garb of investigation and the recording of statement under the PMLA.

The ED's probe is based on an FIR registered in Kolhapur and a complaint filed by the Registrar of Companies concerning allegations with regard to the allotment of shares of Sarsenapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory to farmers against deposits of Rs 10,000.

The central probe agency claimed that the amount collected from 40,000 farmers was diverted to various ''fake and shell'' companies registered in the name of Mushrif's three sons. The court noted that money was admittedly collected from farmers with the promise of making them the sugar factory's shareholders, but it was diverted to Mushrif's firms. This clearly indicated criminal activity, it added.

"Prima facie it (a statement recorded by the ED) indicates that the accused is suppressing material facts and not allowing the ED to reach the truth, which is the basic object of the investigation,'' the court said.

"Not only this but the applicant is an influential person and there is a possibility that he may influence many witnesses and tamper with evidence. Some of the evidence is in the custody of Kolhapur District Cooperative Bank Ltd (KDC Bank),'' it said. It further noted that ever since Mushrif was interrogated, his supporters have sent hundreds of applications to the ED office with the intention of interfering with the investigation, which is serious. In his pre-arrest bail plea filed through advocates Prashant Patil, Swapnil Ambre and Atit Soni, Mushrif claimed that the entire prosecution case was the result of a political campaign launched by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya against him. "Questions as to whether the FIR (in Kolhapur) is an outcome of political vendetta or at the instigation by (BJP leader) Kirit Somaiya as alleged, is pending before the Bombay High Court," the PMLA court said. ''Hence, the special court cannot make any comment on it, particularly when the High Court has given a free hand to the investigating agency,'' the court said. Mushrif's lawyer Prashant Patil then sought protection from arrest for at least three more days to enable him challenge the order in the High Court. Special prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar opposed the plea, saying there was no provision under law for such a relief. But the court held that ''no prejudice'' will be caused to the probe agency if three days' protection was given. The former Maharashtra minister has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering case against him.

