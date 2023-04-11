Man arrested for killing property dealer in Delhi over monetary dispute

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 71-year-old property dealer and keeping him locked in a room with his mouth gagged and limbs tied, leading to his death due to ''asphyxia'', police said on Tuesday.

The victim's daughter told the police on Monday that her father Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Jagatpuri, was untraceable since 10 am. In the afternoon, she received a call from her father's mobile phone number demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, a police official said. Enquiry revealed that Kuldeep Singh was last seen in front of a boutique shop in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the victim was seen entering the accused Amandeep Singh's boutique shop around 10:19 am after parking his scooter outside. The shop was taken on rent by the accused who was also seen in the CCTV footage, the police officer said.

Amandeep Singh and his wife ran the shop. ''After around two hours, Amandeep Singh locked the shop and left. He returned around 1.40 pm and rode off on the victim's scooter as the shop remained locked,'' Meena said.

''Following this, police broke open the lock of the shop and found the property dealer dead with his limbs tied and mouth gagged,'' the police officer said.

Six teams were formed to trace the accused and he was nabbed from Haryana's Rohtak. The victim's scooter and a mobile phone were seized from him, police said.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that the victim was mediating the sale of a property owned by Amandeep Singh and the deal turned sour, the DCP said.

''The accused needed money desperately and as such demanded a better price for the property. Since Kuldeep Singh was mediating the monetary transactions of the sale repeated delays in concluding the process irked the accused.

''On Monday, he called the victim to his shop, tied his hands and mouth, locked him inside his shop and left. Upon returning, he found the victim dead. Amandeep Singh then made the ransom call using the victim's phone to evade any suspicion,'' the police officer said.

The doctor who conducted the post-mortem has opined that the cause of death was ''asphyxia'' since he was kept tied and locked inside a room for long hours, police said.

