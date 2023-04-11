HC dismisses tech university registrar's plea against suspension

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by the suspended registrar of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University challenging the Chancellor's action against him over allegations of corruption.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the Chancellor of the University, had suspended registrar Sachin Kumar Singh over allegations of corruption, malpractice, misappropriation, misuse of powers, financial irregularities and forgery.

An inquiry committee comprising three retired judges has also been constituted by the Raj Bhavan to investigate the allegations against Singh.

In his petition filed before the Lucknow bench of the HC, he had argued the Chancellor has no authority to suspend him as registrar.

Dismissing the plea, a bench of Justices D K Upadhyaya and O P Shukla said the Chancellor had this right.

The bench also directed the inquiry being conducted against Singh be concluded within three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)