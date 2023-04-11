Left Menu

Haryana to organise water conclave on April 26-27

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:23 IST
Haryana to organise water conclave on April 26-27
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana government will organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27 to promote awareness, build partnerships, and foster collaborative efforts to ensure sustainable management of water resources.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting with the senior officers of Irrigation and Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Energy, Finance, Industries, Forest and Fisheries Departments here on Tuesday, said the state government is consistently working on the '3-R' principle -- Reduce, Recycle and Reuse -- for water management.

The water conclave will provide a platform to policy makers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, Kaushal said in an official statement.

The chief secretary said the need of the hour is to consider the fast increasing municipal treated unused water as a potential water resource which can suitably be put to effective use particularly for non-potable purposes.

During the meeting, Advisor to Chief Minister, Irrigation Department, Devender Singh apprised about the various aspirational targets of water conservation schemes set by various departments during the water conclave.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department and Horticulture Department has set a target of crop diversification to be adopted in 3.46 lakh acres, reclamation of waterlogged areas in at least one lakh acre, and change in cropping pattern as per agro-hydro-climate zones.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Micro Irrigation Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) have set a target which includes rejuvenation of 2,000 rural ponds and its use in irrigation.

Further, the statement said the Department of Industries and Commerce has set a target of 100 per cent reuse of Treated Waste Water (TWW) in Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation estates and in textile clusters and all industrial units with more than 1,000 kilo litres per day to use TWW for non-potable purposes.

The Public Health Engineering Department has set a target of 100 per cent reuse of treated waste water in construction activities, monitoring and maintenance of rooftop rainwater harvesting systems, and upgrading all sewage treatment plants in the state through self or PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023