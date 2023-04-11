Left Menu

Servant flees with Rs 12 cash, gold coins in Gurugram

A servant allegedly stole Rs 12 lakh cash and two gold coins from a property dealers office in DLF phase 2 area here, police said on Tuesday.The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the property dealers office located at AkashNeem Marg.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:27 IST
A servant allegedly stole Rs 12 lakh cash and two gold coins from a property dealer's office in DLF phase 2 area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the property dealer's office located at AkashNeem Marg. According to a complaint filed by Arun Sharma, the accused Rajesh Kumar Paswan was working in his office, located at AkashNeem Marg, since June 2022. On April 3, Sharma brought Rs 12 lakh to his office for some work and kept it in the drawer of a table where two gold coins, 10 and 5 grams, were also kept and left the key on the table, the complainant said.

When Sharma came to the office the next day, the cash and gold coins were not in the drawer and Paswan, a native of Bihar, was also missing and his phone was switched off, police said.

The CCTV footage shows Paswan stealing the cash from the drawer late at night, the property dealer said. An FIR was registered against the servant under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 2 police station on Monday, police said.

"A case has been registered and an investigation has been started. The accused will be arrested soon", said ASI Bablish Kumar, the investigating officer.

