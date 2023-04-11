Left Menu

Pak man injured during infiltration bid along LoC being treated in Rajouri hospital

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:02 IST
A Pakistani intruder, who was caught by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district a couple of days ago during an infiltration bid, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, officials said.

A Pakistani intruder was killed and two more were arrested as Army troops foiled an attempt to smuggle in 17 kg of narcotics through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early on Sunday.

The slain intruder was identified as Sharief Kohli (45) and his arrested accomplices were Shakeel Choudhary (32) and Tariq Kohli (40).

Tariq Kohli was initially taken to a district hospital in Poonch from where he was referred to the hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

