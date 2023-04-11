Medical student's murder: charge sheet filed
Mumbai Police has filed a 1790-page charge sheet in the murder case of MBBS student Sadichha Sane in a court here, an official said on Tuesday. It consists of statements of 122 witnesses among other evidence, he said. Sane, a 22-year-old MBBS student went missing in November 2021.
Mittu Singh, a lifeguard employed at Bandra Bandstand, was arrested along with one more person in the case.
As per police, Sane met Singh the day she disappeared. She died after falling on the rocks during a tussle with him, the investigators claimed.
Singh then allegedly took a floating tube and dragged her body into the sea before returning to the shore.
