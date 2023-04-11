Left Menu

Man hangs self along with minor son, wife and in-laws booked for abetment of suicide

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:30 IST
A man allegedly hanged himself along with his three-year-old son in the Revdar police station area of the Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. Revdar Station House Officer (SHO) Kapura Ram said Kanaram Koli (23), a resident of Shiv Garden Colony, committed suicide by hanging himself in the house along with his son Vikram Koli on Monday night. He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem by the medical board on Tuesday. The SHO said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against his wife Champa Devi and in-laws. An investigation into the matter is on.

