Myanmar junta says military carried out attack to target rebel forces

Myanmar's junta spokesman said the military conducted an attack in the Sagaing area on a ceremony held by its armed opponents and that if civilian casualties occurred it was because they were forced to help the "terrorists".

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy the Tuesday attack was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. At least 50 people, including children, were killed in the air strike, according to media reports.

