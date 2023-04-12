Left Menu

Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Shravasti

PTI | Shravasti | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:29 IST
Illegal arms factory busted in UP's Shravasti
An illicit arms factory has been unearthed in the Ikauna area here and three people were arrested in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday.

The factory was operating in the Madheynagar locality, they said. Those arrested were identified as Ram Dayal, Dinesh Yadav and Rinku Vishwakarma.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh said the factory was busted on Tuesday and 16 countrymade pistols, equipment and cartridges were seized from it.

Dinesh Yadav was the mastermind of the operation and 30 cases of serious nature, including those under the Gangsters Act and the Goondas Act, are pending against him in Bahraich and Shravasti, she said.

It is suspected that the weapons would have been used in the urban local body polls, the SP said.

A detailed probe is underway, the officer said.

