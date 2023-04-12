Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 12: * SC to hear bail pleas of former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra in a criminal case.

* SC to hear suo motu case on the issue of 'Policy Strategy for Grant Bail'.

* SC to hear plea related to Dalit Christians on the issue of grant of reservation. * SC to hear plea seeking desealing of Uphaar cinema hall where several persons had died during fire tragedy.

