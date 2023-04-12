Left Menu

Bodies of 27-year-old man, sister found hanging in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:45 IST
Bodies of 27-year-old man, sister found hanging in UP's Jaunpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Dead bodies of a 27-year-old man and his sister were found hanging at their home in the Shahganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Raj Kapoor and Pushpa (20) were found in their room on Tuesday night, Circle Officer, Shahganj, Chob Singh said.

Kapoor had been paralysed in an accident and his sister used to take care of him, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is underway.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

