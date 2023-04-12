Bodies of 27-year-old man, sister found hanging in UP's Jaunpur
PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-04-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Dead bodies of a 27-year-old man and his sister were found hanging at their home in the Shahganj area here, police said on Wednesday.
The bodies of Raj Kapoor and Pushpa (20) were found in their room on Tuesday night, Circle Officer, Shahganj, Chob Singh said.
Kapoor had been paralysed in an accident and his sister used to take care of him, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and a detailed probe is underway.
Kapoor is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pushpa
- Shahganj
- Kapoor
- Circle Officer
- Chob Singh
- Raj Kapoor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'
Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor gets bail in loan diversion case; to remain in jail in view of multiple cases
Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
Qutone Tiles and Actor Anil Kapoor's Association Enters its 9th Year in a Row
Khushi Kapoor shares throwback picture of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor