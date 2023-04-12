Four people killed in "firing incident" in military station -India Army
Four people were killed in what the Indian Army called a "firing incident" inside a military station on Wednesday morning.
"Firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 0435h inside Bathinda Military Station," the army said in a statement.
Search operations are in progress, the army said.
