Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

''A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,'' the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress ''Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,'' it said. The details of the incident are not immediately known.

