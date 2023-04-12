Four people killed in 'firing incident' in military station -India Army

A "firing incident" inside a military station in the border state of Punjab in northern India killed four people, the Indian army said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT), a statement from the army said, adding that search operations were underway.

The area was cordoned off, the army said, and further details of the incident were being ascertained.

