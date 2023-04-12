Left Menu

Four people killed in 'firing incident' in military station -India Army

(Adds details) April 12 (Reuters) - A "firing incident" inside a military station in the border state of Punjab in northern India killed four people, the Indian army said on Wednesday. (2305 GMT), a statement from the army said, adding that search operations were underway. The area was cordoned off, the army said, and that further details of the incident were being ascertained.

Four people killed in 'firing incident' in military station -India Army
A "firing incident" inside a military station in the border state of Punjab in northern India killed four people, the Indian army said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT), a statement from the army said, adding that search operations were underway.

The area was cordoned off, the army said, and further details of the incident were being ascertained.

