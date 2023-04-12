Left Menu

Co-chairs to design redress system for survivors of abuse in care appointed

The Royal Commission’s interim redress report outlined a need for a new independent redress system to support genuine healing for survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:13 IST
“The government wants to ensure the new system reflects the voices of survivors who have shared their experiences with the Royal Commission,” Andrew Little said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • New Zealand

The Government has appointed the co-chairs to design a survivor-led independent redress system for historic abuse in care.

“The work on redress for survivors of abuse in care remains a high priority for government, and today’s appointments reflect our commitment to maintain momentum towards achieving justice for survivors,” Minister for the Public Service Andrew Little said.

“I’ve appointed Dr Annabel Ahuriri-Driscoll (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Kahungunu), who has a background in public health and is a survivor herself; and Ruth Jones QSM (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) who has worked extensively with disabled and diverse communities, as co-chairs. Both are known leaders in their fields.

“These appointments are a significant step towards the development of a new independent, trauma-informed redress system to support genuine healing for people who have been abused or neglected in care.”

“The government wants to ensure the new system reflects the voices of survivors who have shared their experiences with the Royal Commission,” Andrew Little said.

“Given the experience of both co-chairs, I have no doubt they understand the importance of the work ahead,” Andrew Little said.

The Crown committed to delivering on those recommendations when the interim report was delivered, and that commitment remains firm.

A formal process is underway to appoint the remaining members of the design and advisory groups to develop high-level proposals of a new redress system.

The co-chairs have been appointed for seven months from April 2023.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

