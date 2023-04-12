Myanmar: UN condemns deadly military airstrike on crowd of civilians
UN News | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French financial prosecutors search bank offices over dividend stripping - spokesperson
French financial prosecutors search bank offices over dividend stripping - spokesperson
UK to announce energy security measures on Thursday - PM's spokesperson
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media activist Arshad Siddiqui missing since Sunday: PTI spokesperson
China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions -spokesperson