'Firing incident' kills four at Indian military station, search operations ongoing

A "firing incident" killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing. An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Reuters | Bathinda | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter. "Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the army said in a statement. "Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained."

The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT), the statement said. The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

