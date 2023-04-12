Left Menu

California assembly urges US Congress to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:21 IST
California assembly urges US Congress to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide
Jasmeet Kaur Bains Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The California state assembly has passed a resolution urging the United States Congress to formally recognise and condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

The resolution was Introduced by assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, first-ever elected Sikh member of state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously by the State Assembly on Monday.

It was co-sponsored by assembly member Carlos Villapudua. Only other Hindu member Ash Kalra also voted in favour.

Noting that the Sikh community in the US has not recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the riots, the resolution urges the US Congress to formally recognise and condemn the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a genocide.

The resolution said the 'Widow Colony' in New Delhi still houses Sikh women who were assaulted, raped, tortured, and forced to witness the dismemberment, burning and murder of their families, and who are still calling for justice against the perpetrators.

In a statement, Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and other US Sikh bodies, expressed gratitude towards the members of the California state assembly for introducing and passing the resolution.

In 2015, California assembly also passed a resolution,terming the anti-Sikh violence as pograms.

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India, mostly in the National Capital, in the violence that ensued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
4
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023