Four killed in firing at Indian military station, shooters at large

Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter. The incident was "not a terror attack", and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar told Reuters.

"Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed," the army said in a statement. "Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained." The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT Tuesday), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)