Four killed in firing at Bathinda military station, Punjab Police say it is fratricidal incident
Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the Army said in a statement.It said search operations are in progress Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained, it said.
Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a ''fratricidal incident''.
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, ''It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident''.
Earlier, the Army said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.
''A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed,'' the Army said in a statement.
It said search operations are in progress ''Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained,'' it said.
