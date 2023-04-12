Left Menu

18-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 10:48 IST
An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three people in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a PCR van by police personnel but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

He was identified as Rahul, a resident of the area. Police said a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and further investigation is in progress.

