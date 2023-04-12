Left Menu

Case against Pune man for abetting married woman's suicide

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 11:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man from Pune for allegedly abetting the suicide of the married woman here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused and the woman were neighbours in Hingewadi area of Pune.

The woman got married to another person in May 2019. She and her husband, who lived in Navi Mumbai, used to have quarrels over domestic issues, an official from Rabale police station said.

On February 22 this year, the woman allegedly committed suicide by handing herself from the ceiling of her house in Navi Mumbai, he said. On April 9, the woman's father got to know from the Rabale police that her mobile phone found near the body contained some messages and calls made by the accused in January and February.

In the messages, the accused man abused her. Due to the continuous harassment by him, she committed suicide, as per a complaint lodged by the woman's father. The deceased's father also informed the police that when the victim lived in Pune, the accused used to harass her and her family had also reprimanded him for it, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

