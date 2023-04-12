Left Menu

Youth killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala

A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha of this district on Wednesday morning, police said. Ebin Sebastian, a native of nearby Vazhakundam, was found lying in a farm with injuries on his chest and head, they said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Cherupuzha of this district on Wednesday morning, police said. Ebin Sebastian, a native of nearby Vazhakundam, was found lying in a farm with injuries on his chest and head, they said. The jumbo might have trampled the man to death. Though the victim was first rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to the medical college, doctors there declared him brought dead, police said and added a case was registered and an investigation is on.

