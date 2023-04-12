Left Menu

Russia: Designation of WSJ reporter as wrongfully detained is 'irrelevant'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:19 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the United States' designation of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" is "irrelevant" to Russia, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia's FSB security agency arrested Gershkovich at the end of March and has charged him with espionage charges that carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence. His arrest triggered outcry from the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Joe Biden, other media organisations and rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

