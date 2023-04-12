EU's Borrell, Germany's Baerbock to visit China April 13-15 - Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:50 IST
- Country:
- China
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from April 13-15, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
China and Germany will hold diplomatic and security strategic talks, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
