EU's Borrell, Germany's Baerbock to visit China April 13-15 - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:50 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit China from April 13-15, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China and Germany will hold diplomatic and security strategic talks, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

