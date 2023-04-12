Left Menu

Vietnam jails prominent political activist for 6 years

Nguyen Lan Thang, 48, participated in environmental and anti-China protests, voiced support for other jailed activists, and wrote blogs about Vietnam's socio-political issues, according to his social media accounts. The police said last year they arrested Thang on charges of "making, storing or distributing information, materials, documents to oppose the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam", without providing further details.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 12-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 13:22 IST
Vietnam jails prominent political activist for 6 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A Hanoi court on Wednesday sentenced a prominent Vietnamese political activist to six years in prison for conducting anti-state activities, his lawyer said, in a case that has raised international concerns over the communist country's treatment of dissidents. Nguyen Lan Thang, 48, participated in environmental and anti-China protests, voiced support for other jailed activists, and wrote blogs about Vietnam's socio-political issues, according to his social media accounts.

The police said last year they arrested Thang on charges of "making, storing or distributing information, materials, documents to oppose the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam", without providing further details. Thang will also be placed under house arrest for two years after he serves his sentence, lawyer Le Van Luan said after the closed-door trial session at the People's Court of Hanoi.

Calls to the court went unanswered on Wednesday. Authorities have convicted at least 163 people since 2018 for exercising their rights to freedom of expression or association under "vague or overbroad laws that criminalize protesting or criticizing the government", according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"Vietnam's authorities systematically trample on human rights by punishing brave bloggers like Nguyen Lan Thang for expressing their views about the government," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at HRW, which called for Thang's release and for charges against him to be dropped. A delegation of the European Parliament's Subcommittee of Human Rights during a visit to Hanoi last week expressed its "great concern at the worsening human rights situation in the country".

"The delegation called for the immediate and unconditional release of all the political prisoners and prisoners of conscience in Vietnam, including NGO leaders, journalists and environmental activists," it said in a statement. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023