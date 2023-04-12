FACTBOX-Recent attacks on Indian military personnel

Left Menu

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four soldiers were killed in firing at a military base in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, and a search for the shooters was in progress.

Following are the major attacks on Indian military bases in the last few years: Aug. 2022 - Militants attack an Indian army post in Rajouri in the disputed Kashmir region, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout.

Feb. 2019 - A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 44 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the region. Nov. 2016 - Militants attacked an army base at Nagrota near Jammu city, killing seven security personnel and taking hostages in the military base.

Oct. 2016 - At least six militants attacked an Indian army camp in Baramulla in Kashmir, killing one border guard. Sept. 2016 - Four gunmen burst into a brigade headquarters in the town of Uri in Kashmir, killing 18 Indian soldiers.

Jan. 2016 - Indian security forces killed six militants who launched an assault on a military air base in Pathankot in Punjab that killed seven security personnel and injured 22. 

