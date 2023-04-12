Left Menu

One dead in fire accident near BRS meet venue in Telangana

One person died and at least three others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a BRS meeting at a village in Khammam district on Wednesday. According to the hospital, where the injured were admitted, one person died and three others sustained burns. PIT SJR GDK ROH

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 13:53 IST
One dead in fire accident near BRS meet venue in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and at least three others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a BRS meeting at a village in Khammam district on Wednesday. According to the hospital, where the injured were admitted, one person died and three others sustained burns. Media reports claimed that crackers burst close to the meeting venue sparked fire in a hut in which a gas cylinder exploded leading to the tragedy. PIT SJR GDK ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023