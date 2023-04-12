One dead in fire accident near BRS meet venue in Telangana

One person died and at least three others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a BRS meeting at a village in Khammam district on Wednesday. According to the hospital, where the injured were admitted, one person died and three others sustained burns. Media reports claimed that crackers burst close to the meeting venue sparked fire in a hut in which a gas cylinder exploded leading to the tragedy. PIT SJR GDK ROH

